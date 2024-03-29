Marcos vows countermeasures vs. China’s aggressive behavior in South China Sea 

President Bongbong Marcos said that the Philippines will implement the necessary countermeasures against China’s continuing aggressive behavior in the South China Sea.

Marcos did not elaborate on the new strategy or tactic that they will be implementing but he made it clear that it will be done in the coming weeks.

The chief executive said that Manila does not seek war or conflict with other nations.

“We seek no conflict with any nation, more so nations that purport and claim to be our friends but we will not be cowed into silence, submission, or subservience,” Marcos said on Facebook.

Marcos disclosed that he met with defense and security officials to discuss the strategy in the West Philippine Sea.

“I have met with and spoken to our country’s National Security and Defense leadership. They have made their considered recommendations and, through exhaustive consultations, I have given them my directives,” he said.

Marcos said allied countries also expressed support for the Philippines’ move to assert its rights and sovereignty in the region.

“They have offered to help us on what the Philippines requires to protect and secure our Sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction while ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. I have given them our requirements and we have been assured that they will be addressed,” Marcos said.

The President also called out Beijing’s aggressive actions at sea.

“Over the succeeding weeks there shall be, implemented by the relevant national government agencies and instrumentalities, a response and countermeasure package that is proportionate, deliberate, and reasonable in the face of the open, unabating, and illegal, coercive, aggressive, and dangerous attacks by agents of the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia,” Marcos added.