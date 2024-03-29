Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s JBR Beach among the world’s top 10 beaches

Camille Quirino3 hours ago

The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) in Dubai has been hailed among the top 10 beaches in the world!

According to the Golden Beach Award 2024 published by Beach Atlas, a website guide specializing in world beaches, JBR Beach ranked 8th out of the 100 beaches featured on the list.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 beaches in the world:

  1. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
  2. Boulders Beach, South Africa
  3. Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, USA
  4. Copacabana, Brazil
  5. Maya Bay, Thailand
  6. Black Sand Beach, Iceland
  7. Glass Beach, California, USA
  8. JBR Beach, UAE
  9. Skeleton Coast, Namibia
  10. Omaha Beach, France

The website collated the top 100 beautiful beaches in the world. They asked the help of travel experts and influencers around the world to “cast their votes and help curate the list.”

Among the criteria used to rank the beaches were classic beauty, party and lifestyle, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), community, natural diversity, and cultural significance.

“JBR Beach in Dubai blends city vibes with beach relaxation,” Beach Atlas wrote. “With golden sands and clear waters, it offers water sports, camel rides, and more.”

“The Walk, its lively promenade, features shops, eateries, and street entertainment. It’s a perfect spot for those who love the beach but want the thrill of city life too. A must-visit in Dubai for fun and sun,” it added.

