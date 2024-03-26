Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFWs in Kuwait with expired visas encouraged to avail amnesty

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is urging overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait with expired visas to take advantage of the Kuwaiti government’s amnesty program. This initiative aims to provide relief to foreign workers who have overstayed in the country.

In an advisory, the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) outlined the necessary steps for OFWs to avail themselves of the amnesty. This announcement follows Kuwait’s announcement of a three-month amnesty period, running from March 17 to June 17, 2024.

Key provisions of the amnesty program include allowing overstaying foreigners to leave Kuwait without facing immigration fines.

Additionally, those wishing to adjust their immigration status and continue residing in Kuwait can do so by paying fines and meeting other requirements.

Furthermore, individuals who depart during the amnesty period may return to Kuwait after complying with the entry criteria.

However, it’s important to note that individuals with travel bans or pending criminal complaints must resolve these issues before departure. Failure to depart by the end of the amnesty period may result in arrest and permanent deportation.

For OFWs in Kuwait without valid passports who wish to regularize their stay, the process involves applying for a new passport at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait City (PE-Kuwait) during the amnesty period.

As of March 24, 2024, MWO-Kuwait has assisted around five hundred OFWs with inquiries regarding Kuwait’s Amnesty Program. Additionally, the office is preparing to facilitate the repatriation of those who choose to return to the Philippines.

To further assist Kuwait-based OFWs, MWO-Kuwait has established hotlines at 6040-3858, 6558-5355, and 9403-9063. Alternatively, individuals can reach out via email to [email protected] for additional information and support.

