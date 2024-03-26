Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Muslim Filipino community celebrates teen placing top 3 in 27th Dubai International Holy Quran Contest

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Bangsamoro Government

The Muslim Filipino community is celebrating the win of a 17-year-old who secured third place in the 27th Dubai International Holy Quran Contest.

According to a post on Instagram published by the Dubai Int’l Holy Quran Award, Muzaher Suweb Bito from the Philippines placed third, making it a huge win for the Muslim Filipino community.

The Quran memorization competition, which featured 70 contestants from different countries, named and awarded its winners at a ceremony in the Cultural and Scientific Association.

The Bangsamoro Government expressed its support for Muzaher. “Your exceptional victory is a testament that every Bangsamoro can perform and compete in the international sphere,” it wrote.

“Your devotion, mastery, and spiritual connection are truly commendable. May this award inspire the younger Bangsamoro generation,” it added.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award is an annual award given to people who excel in the memorization of the Quran. The competition, held annually during the holy month of Ramadan, attracts participants from across the globe.

The Filipino Times reached out to Muzaher Suweb Bito for an interview.

