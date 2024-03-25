Pangasinan to expect over 10k tourists at Hundred Islands during Holy Week

Are you planning to travel to the Philippines’ Hundred Islands National Park (HINP) during the Holy Week?

The Alaminos City government in Pangasinan is expecting 10,000 tourists to visit the HINP per day, from March 28 to 31.

According to City Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office assistant head Rose Aruelo, the government will implement a “drop and pick up” policy to accommodate the influx of tourists during the Holy Week.

“Visitors will visit only three islands in a day. From the three islands, they will identify where they will stay longer and agree with the boatman on the time of pickup,” Aruelo said.

Aruelo said that boatmen who do not comply with the arranged pickup schedule will be penalized. She also said that the rental fees of around 1,000 boats with different passenger capacities will be reduced in line with the policy.

Small boats, which were originally priced at PHP 1,600 during regular days, will now be PHP 1,400 in line with the policy. Meanwhile, medium boat prices will change from PHP 2,000 to PHP 1,800. As for large boats, the policy will lower the price from PHP 2,400 to PHP 2,000.

The national park is a popular destination among religious tourists as it is home to Pilgrimage Island, where the Stations of the Cross and the Christ the Savior statue are located.