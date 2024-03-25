Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai PCG serves 345 OFWs in first consular outreach

Courtesy: Philippine Consulate General in Dubai

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, partnering with the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai (MWO-Dubai), served 345 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during its first consular outreach for the year.

The Consulate offered its services, such as notarizing legal documents like affidavits and special power of attorney. It also offered assistance in renewing passports, reporting birth and marriage and other significant events, and securing documents, such as the legal capacity to contract marriage (LCCM).

The consular outreach also offered MWO-Dubai services, which were able to help OFWs who needed help to register for membership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Social Security Services (SSS), and Pag-IBIG as well as have their contracts verified.

The Consulate and MWO-Dubai also offered registration booths for those who want to register for the 2025 National Elections.

This outreach offered the Consulate and MWO-Dubai’s services on a weekend, helping OFWs who want to apply for such services but could not leave work during regular business days. Moreover, the documents were expedited and released on the same day, meeting the client’s urgent needs.

According to the post published by the PCG in Dubai, the next special consular days for 2024 are tentatively scheduled for June, September, and November. You can visit their official website for more details.

