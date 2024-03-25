Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

3 Filipino sailors hurt following China’s firing of water cannons in West PH Sea – Año 

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año disclosed that three Filipino sailors have been hurt following the water cannon attack of the Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine government previously said that the attack caused severe damage to the Unaizah May 4 vessel while it was on its way to deliver troops to Ayungin Shoal.

Año said the three navy personnel were injured but he did not disclose the extent of their injury.

“This is just an ordinary rotation and resupply or provision operation but look at how the Chinese are reacting,” Año told reporters.

China tells the Philippines to “immediately stop its infringement and provocation” in the South China Sea.

“If the Philippines insists on going its own way, China will continue to adopt resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Beijing adds “the Philippines should be prepared to bear all potential consequences” of its actions.

