RTA to reduce travel time with Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed road project at 75%

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made significant progress in the Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads Improvement Project, with 75% completed. Four bridges are being constructed with a total of 2,874 meters and can accommodate 17,600 vehicles per hour.

According to the RTA, once it is fully complete the travel time will be reduced by 40% for travelers heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Deira. The 20 minutes of travel time will be reduced to 12 minutes.

Additionally, the travel time of 21 minutes for travelers heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port will become approximately 7 minutes.

This project is aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai to bolster Dubai’s road network infrastructure in response to the city’s continuous urban expansion and population growth, with the follow-up by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council.

 

