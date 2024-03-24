RTA Dubai officially launches ‘free umbrella’ at Al Ghubaiba station

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has officially launched a free smart umbrella service at Al Ghubaiba Bus and Metro Station. This initiative by the RTA is in collaboration with UmbraCity, a leading Canadian smart umbrella share service company.

This allows commuters to borrow an umbrella for free and return it within 24 hours. With summer approaching, this is a good concept that embodies the goal of enhancing the walkability of Dubai.

Here’s a quick guide on how to borrow the free umbrellas:

Find the RTA UmbraCity machine at the Al Ghubaiba bus station or metro station. Tap your Nol card. Please provide your phone number and scan the displayed QR code. Please proceed to follow the link on your device to complete the registration process. Enter the code provided on the machine to access the umbrella. Return the umbrella within 24 hours. If you exceed then you will be asked to pay a fee.

This initiative has been out for some time but RTA recently announced its launching.