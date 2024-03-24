RTA Dubai officially launches ‘free umbrella’ at Al Ghubaiba station

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has officially launched a free smart umbrella service at Al Ghubaiba Bus and Metro Station. This initiative by the RTA is in collaboration with UmbraCity, a leading Canadian smart umbrella share service company.
This allows commuters to borrow an umbrella for free and return it within 24 hours. With summer approaching, this is a good concept that embodies the goal of enhancing the walkability of Dubai.
Here’s a quick guide on how to borrow the free umbrellas:
- Find the RTA UmbraCity machine at the Al Ghubaiba bus station or metro station.
- Tap your Nol card.
- Please provide your phone number and scan the displayed QR code.
- Please proceed to follow the link on your device to complete the registration process.
- Enter the code provided on the machine to access the umbrella.
- Return the umbrella within 24 hours. If you exceed then you will be asked to pay a fee.
This initiative has been out for some time but RTA recently announced its launching.