PH Immigration launches laboratory to detect fraud documents

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) launched a Document Examination Laboratory at the Davao International Airport (DIA) on March 21, 2024, spearheaded by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

According to the press release by the BI, this new laboratory of the Anti-Fraud Section has a Video Spectral Comparator, a retro check, and a forensic document microscope. Tansingco said that these will help the bureau’s capability in detecting the use of counterfeit documents in border security processes.

“The launch of the new forensic laboratory shows the BI’s commitment to safeguarding national borders and protecting the integrity of immigration processes. By employing cutting-edge technology and expertise in forensic document examination, we strengthen our ability to detect and thwart attempts at document fraud,” he added.

It can be recalled that the BI has joined forces with the Commission on Filipinos Overseas to launch an interconnected system that can streamline data of both agencies. This was urged by incidents of intercepted victims carrying fake CFO certificates