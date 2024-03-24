Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

PH Immigration launches laboratory to detect fraud documents

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal7 hours ago

Courtesy: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) launched a Document Examination Laboratory at the Davao International Airport (DIA) on March 21, 2024, spearheaded by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

According to the press release by the BI, this new laboratory of the Anti-Fraud Section has a Video Spectral Comparator, a retro check, and a forensic document microscope. Tansingco said that these will help the bureau’s capability in detecting the use of counterfeit documents in border security processes.

“The launch of the new forensic laboratory shows the BI’s commitment to safeguarding national borders and protecting the integrity of immigration processes. By employing cutting-edge technology and expertise in forensic document examination, we strengthen our ability to detect and thwart attempts at document fraud,” he added.

It can be recalled that the BI has joined forces with the Commission on Filipinos Overseas to launch an interconnected system that can streamline data of both agencies. This was urged by incidents of intercepted victims carrying fake CFO certificates

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal7 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 03 24T182621.905

Abu Dhabi Police warns parents on children’s use of firecrackers

36 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 24T113653.914

RTA Dubai officially launches ‘free umbrella’ at Al Ghubaiba station

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 24T104742.074

Overseas Voter Registration: Paano nga ba mag-register?

8 hours ago
Rona Calugay from 4W Ka Grab

Former female RTA driver now drives VIPs at airport

1 day ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button