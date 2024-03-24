Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Overseas Voter Registration: Paano nga ba mag-register?

Are you an Overseas Filipino? Did you know that there is an Overseas Voting Registration that has been ongoing since December 9, 2022, and will end on September 30, 2024?

If you haven’t registered yet, don’t worry because we’ll help you out.

  1. Fill out your OV Form. To access a copy of the form, click on this link.
  2. Bring an original and a copy of your valid Philippine passport (for OFWs, immigrants, students, etc.) and seafarer’s identification record book (for seafarers only)
  3. If you are a dual citizen, bring along your Dual Citizenship certificate or the Order of Approval (original and photocopy).
  4.  Go to the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate General in your area to register. Your presence is important since your biometrics will be captured.

Who are qualified for the Overseas Voting Registration?

  • at least 18 years old on May 12, 2025
  • If you’re an Overseas Filipino or a Filipino citizen who will be abroad from April 13, 2025, to May 12, 2025.

 

  • OVS 2023 English Green

 

