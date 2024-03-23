Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

NCM: UAE expects rain starting from Sunday

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be expecting rain starting Sunday until Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning and colder temperatures early next week. However, the rain is expected to ease by Tuesday.

State news agency WAM reported to expect strong winds. “These winds, described as moderate to fresh and potentially reaching strong gusts, could cause blowing dust and sandstorms, significantly reducing visibility on the roads,” they reported.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and be aware of changing conditions,” they added.

Those who are near the sea will have to exercise caution as the impact will be felt in the area. The Arabian Gulf will experience light to moderate waves that could become rough during periods of heavy cloud cover. The Oman Sea can also expect these weather changes, especially with convective clouds.

