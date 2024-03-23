Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police arrest 47 illegal street vendors during Ramadan

Busy streets of Al Barsha area

Dubai Police have arrested 47 illegal street vendors since the beginning of Ramadan.

According to the authorities, these vendors violated public health and safety regulations. They also used vehicles to illegally sell fruits and vegetables, which were confiscated by the authorities.

Lieutenant Colonel Talib Mohammad Al Ameri, Head of the Infiltrators Control Section in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said that the authorities aim to “eliminate negative behaviors and ensure the highest levels of security and safety for community members.”

He also warned the people against buying from illegal vendors. He said: “The risks of purchasing food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads are significant, as these products may be of unknown origin, expired, and may not have undergone proper quality control checks to ensure their safety and compliance with standards.”

To ensure safety, Al Ameri advised residents and visitors of the country to only buy from licensed establishments.

