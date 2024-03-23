Community mourns passing of SMPII’s Roy Silvano

Roy F. Silvano, the Director General for Protocol of the Sangguniang Masang Pilipino International Incorporated (SMPII), has passed away due to a life-threatening condition. Often seen at community events as a volunteer marshal for distinguished guests, Mr. Roy Silvano has surely left a mark on the Filipino community.

As the community mourns the loss of Mr. Roy Silvano, the collective voice of remembrance rises to honor a man whose life was dedicated to service, leadership, and most of all, family. In this article, The Filipino Times will highlight the heartfelt tributes and shared memories of Mr. Silvano’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Mr. Silvano was not just a leader, but he was also a father and a husband.

“As a husband, mapagmahal, caring, protective at makulit na mapang-asar madalas to cheer me up or entertain me if I am not in the mood,” Mrs. Cherry Silvano, the wife of Mr. Silvano, shared.

She said that her husband is also very outgoing, fun to be with, and loves surprises.

“He makes sure na nasa good health ako, and he is very supportive of my decision-making,” she added.

One of his close colleagues, Michael James D. Rojas, also expressed his grief, saying, “It’s very sad to lose another teammate—a close friend who serves the same spirit.”

Mr. Roy Silvano was also known for his warm smile and open heart which touched the lives of many through big and small acts of kindness.

“Si Kuya Roy ang isa sa pinaka-dedicated at hard-working na community volunteer/leader nakilala ko. For that, we recognized him last year as one of Filipino Social Club’s Gawad Pinoy Most Outstanding Community Leader,” Ruzzel Aguilar of Filipino Social Club shared.

Marissa C. Lenares, the SMPII Chapter Chief of Al-Ahsa Chapter, said, “Dito ko [sa Dubai] nalaman na dahil kay Sir Roy nagkaroon ng magandang relasyon ang Philippine Embassy at SMPII, na siyang dahilan kung bakit halos lahat ng dumadalaw sa Dubai ay ipinagkakatiwala ang marshall at peace and order ng event sa SMPII.”

As the community comes together to mourn the loss of sir Roy, there is also a sense of gratitude for the profound impact he had on the lives of so many.

“Nothing but ‘salamat’ is the only word I could utter now. Of all the goodness you have given me, my husband and to our SMPII. Given na yung sobrang bait mo…you have touched so many lives of our kababayan here and outside UAE,” said Zeehan of SMPII UAE.

“Thank you for being an amazing leader. You lead with humility and are a true inspiration. We will miss you,” added Alma, one of the members of SMPII.

Mr. Roy Silvano, alongside the SMPII, has not just been helpful to the Filipino community but he has also been instrumental in the own events of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group and The Filipino Times. From the very beginning, he has extended his support by actively assisting us and advocating for our causes. The Filipino Times will always be grateful for the unwavering assistance provided by the organization under his leadership.

Though sir Roy may have passed from this world, his legacy of leadership and compassion will forever remain a guiding light for the community, inspiring us to strive and make a difference in the lives of others. His legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.