PH Embassy in UAE, Consulate General in Dubai announce Holy Week timings

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai have announced their timings for the Holy Week 2024.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE will be closed on March 28, 2024 (Maundy Thursday), March 29, 2024 (Good Friday), and April 9, 2024 (Araw ng Kagitingan).

Furthermore, the PH Embassy would like to inform the public that it will be open for Consular Services on March 23, 2024 which falls on a Saturday.

On the other hand, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai also shared that it will be closed on the same dates as the PH Embassy in UAE.