Huawei’s Ultimate Gift Guide to Sharing Joy this Ramadan!

Huawei introduces a selection of gifts tailored to express love and appreciation. Embrace the spirit of giving with Huawei’s diverse range of audio devices, smartphones, and wearables, designed to transcend the ordinary and make this Ramadan truly memorable.

Elevate Audio Experience with HUAWEI FreeClip

Immerse yourself in the world of crystal-clear sound with the Huawei FreeClip, a revolutionary addition to Huawei’s audio collection. Crafted to blend wireless convenience with sophisticated design, these open-ear earbuds redefine elegance. Adorned with the innovative C-bridge Design, they ensure a snug fit for lasting comfort. Encased in a sleek shell-shaped charging case with a pearlescent finish, the FreeClip offers an impressive total music playback time of 36 hours. Priced at AED 699, this stylish accessory is the ideal gift for fashion-forward individuals who appreciate staying connected in style. Furthermore, customers purchasing from the Huawei online store can enjoy an AED 80 voucher, redeemable on future purchases at Huawei’s s-shop.

Embrace Style and Functionality with HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 41mm

Experience the perfect fusion of elegance and performance with the Huawei Watch GT 4. Available in 46mm and 41mm sizes, this flagship smartwatch introduces innovative design elements while preserving the signature aesthetic of its predecessors. With an exceptional battery life of up to 14 days on the 46mm and up to 7 days on the 41mm, uninterrupted usage is guaranteed. Boasting over 100 sports modes, including the popular racket sport Padel, the Huawei Watch GT 4 is a fitness enthusiast’s dream companion. As part of Ramadan promotions, the Huawei online store offers the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 41mm Milanese Gold Edition at AED 899, with a generous AED 300 discount from its regular price of AED 1199.

Unleash Creativity with HUAWEI MateBook D16 i5

Experience the epitome of productivity with the Huawei MateBook D16 i5, designed to deliver an immersive large-screen experience. Featuring incredibly thin bezels and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90%, this laptop provides creators with a vast canvas to unleash their creativity. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 High-Performance Processor, it effortlessly handles heavy multitasking tasks such as programming, illustrating, and video editing. Despite its expansive display, the MateBook D16 i5 remains remarkably slim and lightweight. Moreover, the innovative Huawei Metaline technology enables ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 meters, ensuring stable connections for smooth video streams and conference calls. This Ramadan, seize the opportunity to save AED 800 and acquire the HUAWEI MateBook D16 i5 at an unbeatable price of AED 1999.

