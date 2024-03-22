Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOJ says Arnie Teves arrested in Timor Leste while playing golf

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Department of Justice confirmed that fugitive and former lawmaker Arnie Teves has been arrested by authorities in Timor Leste.

Teves is the alleged mastermind on the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The DOJ said that Teves was arrested in Dili at 4PM on Tuesday night by the Timor Leste police.

The arrest of Teves comes a year after Degamo was brutally killed by armed men in his residence.

Nine others also died from the assassination of Degamo.

“Words cannot express how it feels to finally see the man who terrorized our province and brutally murdered my husband surrounded by police,” said Janice Degamo, the widow of the former governor, in a Facebook post.

Teves has been tagged as a terrorist and was placed under the red alert of the International Criminal Police Organization.

A red notice indicates that a person must be arrested by authorities in a country while waiting for his or her extradition.

“Today’s apprehension of Teves is a testament to the power of international cooperation,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

“It sends a clear message that no terrorist can evade justice and that nations stand united in safeguarding the safety and security of their citizens,” Remulla added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 03 22T170700.783

PH ranks as ‘second happiest country’ in Southeast Asia

18 mins ago
sara duterte

Sara Duterte: No penalty for teacher who scolded students on TikTok

23 mins ago
iStock 1368242984

Canada eyes to reduce temporary residents, puts a cap on immigrants

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 22T115457.725

Queen Camilla says King Charles III ‘doing very well’

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button