vivo’s Ramadan Togetherness Campaign provides essentials for labor communities

In the spirit of compassion and community support, vivo, a leading smartphone company, announced the launch of its Togetherness campaign. As part of this initiative for this year, vivo distributed grocery packets to over 500 underprivileged individuals during Ramadan.

vivo recognized the importance of empathy and generosity specially during Ramadan, a time of reflection and giving. Through the Togetherness campaign, the company aims to extend a helping hand to those in need, embodying the values of compassion and solidarity.

The distribution event took place recently at the Al Ghurair company camp in Sonapur in the presence of Dubai police supporting this noble initiative. This marked the first time a smartphone company had taken such a proactive step in supporting a social cause of this magnitude, underscoring vivo’s commitment to making a positive impact on society.

“We are deeply committed to giving back to the community and supporting those in need, especially during times of hardships,” said Saeed Klaib, Director of Communications at vivo Middle East. “By launching the Togetherness campaign, we aim to not only provide essential support to vulnerable individuals and families but also to foster a culture of compassion and unity. We are always inspired by the leadership of the UAE and its dedication to humanitarian efforts, and we were honored to contribute to this noble cause.”

The Togetherness campaign reflects vivo’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its belief in the power of collective action to drive meaningful change. Through initiatives like this, vivo continues to demonstrate its efforts to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities worldwide.

