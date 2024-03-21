The Fridge presents the biggest music collaboration of 2024 ‘Sarah Geronimo x Bamboo Live in Dubai’

The Fridge Entertainment is thrilled to announce two of the Philippines’ biggest music icons for a special concert experience at Coca-Cola Arena on April 14, 2024.

Philippine Rock Icon, Bamboo, and Popstar Royalty, Sarah Geronimo bring their sold-out tour to Dubai for one night only. This electrifying, one-of-a-kind collaboration is sure to light up the Arena stage.

Returning to the UAE for the first time since her performance at the Pope’s historic Papal Mass, pop star Sarah Geronimo brings her incredible voice and scintillating stage presence to the city.

Sarah is joined by award-winning rock star, Bamboo, in one of the most highly anticipated concert collaborations of the year.



The epic musical experience features hits from both stars as well as numerous duets and surprise numbers as the two Filipino legends share the spotlight. Fans of the stars can expect high-energy numbers, soul-soothing songs, and exceptional harmonies in this exclusive performance. A historic night of OPM will be forever etched into fans’ memories.

Tickets start from AED 149 and are on sale now at coca-cola-arena.com or Platinumlist.net.

For media queries please contact [email protected]

