‘Pinay Ikaw Na’ celebrates its 9th year anniversary, marking a journey of empowerment

In a vibrant celebration of its 9th anniversary and International Women’s Month, Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN) hosted an “Arabian Night for a Cause”, a Ghabga dinner at Ramada Hotel in Seef on 15 March 2024.

About 200 guests attended the function marking the years of dedication, empowerment, and inspiration of serving the community.

Special guests from the Philippine Embassy in Manama led by Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Welfare Officer Dr. Amelito S. Adel, and Consul Bryan Jess B. Baguio graced the affair.

IMG 20240317 WA0021

In her inspirational message, Ambassador Louis commended the significant contributions, effort, and sacrifices of PIN under the leadership of its president, Dinah Sta. Ana towards the community in supporting and partnering with the embassy’s project. She also extended her greetings in celebrating International Women’s Month and Ramadan to everyone.

Dinah Sta, Ana, president of PIN, thanked everyone for the event’s success, “Salute to everyone inside this function hall, to the highly charged and enthusiastic women working in various functions, those talented and spirited ladies who always support, thank you for coming.

The overwhelming response to this event has filled us with gratitude.

During the program, a cultural presentation was performed by representatives from the Philippine Bahrain Caregivers Society (PBCS). A video show summing up the PIN  activities over the years was also shown to the audience.

20240315 220612

PIN is a women’s non-profit organization established for women advocacy, empowerment and charitable works.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated annually around the world to give spotlight on women’s achievements, roles, and relevance in the community.

Masters of ceremony were Dr. Ilene Agana and Nadya Bedrejo.

 

