Man buys stolen bike to arrest suspect

A man in Ilocos Sur decided to buy his father’s own bicycle to arrest the person who stole it.

In a GMA News report, the 21 year-old-suspect was arrested following an entrapment operation after stealing the bike when the victim left it on the road.

The owner’s son said that he was not worried that the bike would be stolen because there was CCTV in the area.

“Kasi kampante yung papa ko na may CCTV doon at walang kukuha, kaya iniwan ng papa ko dun ng walang lock,” the owner’s son said.

The owner then saw that the bike was being sold online for P8,000.

“Pumunta ako sa meeting place nung mismong usapan ng tita ko at seller kinonfirm ko kung yun yung bike ng papa ko,” the son of the owner added.

The suspect was arrested after receiving the payment. The suspect denied the allegations and said that it was also sold to him.

“May mga proof na siya ang kumuha, mas malaki ang kasalanan niya kung sinabi niyang binili niya dahil ninakaw niya yun,” PCPT. Pedro Halover, the Officer-in-Charge of San Vicente Police Station, said.