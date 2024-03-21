Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Catholic churches in UAE reveal Holy Week schedules for 2024

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago

Catholic churches in the United Arab Emirates such as the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha, St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah, and the Filipino Community of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali have shared their schedules for Holy Week 2024.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Oud Metha, Dubai

Here is the Holy Week schedule for St. Mary’s Catholic Church as posted on their website. 

Holy Week Program 2024 1

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – Jebel Ali, Dubai

The Filipino Community of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali also shared their schedule through a Facebook post.

According to the post, there will be an English mass at 7:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. on Palm Sunday which falls on March 24, 2024. Additionally, there will also be a Tagalog mass at 12:30 p.m. on the same day.

On Maundy Thursday (March 28), there will be no morning mass, instead there will be an English mass at 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The next day, which is Good Friday, there will be a Station of the Cross at 2:00 p.m. at the main church and then a Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in English at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

There will also be no morning mass for March 30 or Holy Saturday/Easter Vigil. Instead, there will be an English vigil mass at 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Furthermore, there will be a Tagalog mass at 12:30 a.m. (30th midnight/21st early morning).

Lastly, for Easter Sunday, there will be an English mass at 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

St. Michael’s Catholic Church – Sharjah

St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah also posted their Holy Week schedule on their website. 

  • Saturday (March 23, 2024)

English : 05:45 a.m. | 07:00 a.m. | 08:15 a.m. | 05:30 p.m. | 07:00 p.m.
Tagalog : 08:15 p.m. (Church)

  • Palm Sunday (March 24, 2024)

English : 05:45 a.m. | 07:00 a.m. | 08:15 a.m. | 09:30 a.m. | 05:30 p.m. | 07:00 p.m.

Tagalog : 12.15 PM (Parish Hall)

  • Monday 25th March to Wednesday 27th March 2024
    English : 05:45 a.m |  07:00 a.m | 07:00 p.m
  • Maundy Thursday (March 28, 2024)

Tagalog : 03.30 PM (Parish Hall)
English : 05.30 PM | 07.00 PM

  • Good Friday (March 29, 2024)

English : 05.00 PM | 07.00 PM

Tagalog : 07.30 AM (Church)

  • Saturday (March 20, 2024)

English : 04:30 p.m. | 06:00 p.m. | 10:00 p.m.
Easter Vigil : 11:30 PM

  • Easter Sunday 31st March 2024

English : 05:45 AM | 07.00 AM | 08.15 AM | 09.30 AM | 05.30 PM & 07.00 PM

Tagalog : 04.00 PM (Church)

