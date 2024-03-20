Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA raises Alert Level 3 in Haiti due to unstable security situation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report58 mins ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs raised the crisis alert level in Haiti to Alert Level 3 making the repatriation of Filipinos as mandatory.

In an advisory on Monday, the DFA said that under this alert level, deployment of new and returning Filipinos to Haiti will be restricted.

The raising of the alert level was due to the “current unstable security situation in Haiti.”

The DFA said there are 169 documented Filipinos in Haiti with the majority of them residing in Port-au-Prince.

“Filipinos living in Haiti are advised to remain vigilant, to avoid public places, and to restrict non-essential movement,” the DFA added.

Chaos has erupted in Haiti since February 29 due to the attacks committed by gang members.

