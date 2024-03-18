Marcos condemns killing of 4 soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur 

President Bongbong Marcos has condemned the killing of four soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur over the weekend.

In his social media post on Twitter, Marcos assured that the government will strengthen its efforts to curb terrorism.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly ambush that targeted four of our courageous soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur on March 17,” Marcos said.

“This despicable act only strengthens our resolve to eradicate terrorism from the region and our entire nation,” he added.

The chief executive said he has ordered different government agencies to ensure justice will be served to the fallen soldiers and make sure benefits will be given to the bereaved families.

“I have instructed the immediate provision of benefits and assistance to support the families they leave behind,” Marcos said.

In a report on GMA News, the victims were on board a civilian vehicle while en route to Tuayan 1, Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur at 10 a.m. before they were ambushed.

“The AFP vows to hunt down the perpetrators and neutralize these ruthless killers to finally put a stop to their violent acts that disrupt peace and stability in the region,” said Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Romeo Brawner.

“We assure the Filipinos that your Armed Forces are firm on its resolve to perform our mandate of protecting the people and the state,” he added.