Deped issues warning against fake scholarships online

Courtesy of DepEd/FB

The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued a warning against fake scholarships online for students.

In a statement, DepEd said that some social media posts are illegally using the department’s logo and the seal of the Office of the Vice President to lure people.

Some posts are offering scholarships of  P5,000 for elementary students, P7,000 for high school students, and P10,000 for college and vocational students.

“Parents and guardians are strongly advised not to give out their children’s school information and identification to these kinds of hideous posts so as not to compromise their security,” the DepEd said.

“DepEd reminds everyone to stay vigilant against misinformation,” it added.

The department also issued an advisory against the so-called pabaon or cash allowances in exchange of the IDs of students.

DepEd urges the public to report misleading posts and coordinate with their center.

