PH rejects China’s ‘baseless’ historic claims on South China Sea

The Department of Foreign Affairs rejected China’s “baseless and misleading” claims in the South China Sea.

“The Philippines has long had sovereignty and exercised administrative control over Bajo de Masinloc, as well as various features west of Palawan which now form the Kalayaan Island Group. These features appeared and were clearly identified in the administrative maps of the Philippines during the Spanish colonial period, including the 1734 Murillo Velarde Map of the Philippines,” said the DFA in a statement in response to the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on March 14.

“As has been settled by the 2016 Arbitral Award, China’s claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction beyond the limits of the maritime entitlements provided by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), are without legal effect,” it added.

The Philippine government refuted China’s misguided claims and irresponsible actions that violate Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its own maritime domain.

“The Philippines has never used the South China Sea issue to heighten tensions, mislead the international community, or undermine peace and stability in the region,” it added.

Manila then urged Beijing to reconsider its position on the disputed waters.