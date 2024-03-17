Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PBBM digitalizes passport applications in PH

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

Courtesy of President Bongbong Marcos/FB

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the “New Philippine Passport Act,” which digitalizes passport application processes in the Philippines.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the new law aims for a smoother process to benefit overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), senior citizens, individuals with special needs, or those in rare situations.

The PCO said: “The new passport law now authorizes DFA to provide offsite and mobile passport services in areas outside of the consular offices and foreign service posts (FSPs).”

“The DFA is also mandated by the new law to arrange accommodations for the applications of regular passports by senior citizens, PWDs, pregnant women, minors aged seven years old and below, solo parents, OFWs, and individuals with emergency and exceptional cases,” it added.

The president signed the law on March 11, replacing the Passport Act of 1996, also known as the Republic Act No. 8239.

The New Philippine Passport Act will take effect 15 days after its publication in either the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

murder istock

Sister admits to killing balikbayan mother, daughter from Japan

3 hours ago
DEWA statement IG

DEWA donates AED 20 million to Mothers’ Endowment campaign

10 hours ago
Bohol artist Elvin Perocho Vitor

Bohol artist to claim Leonardo Da Vinci International Prize in Italy

11 hours ago
Mothers canva

Campaign in UAE honors mothers, issued over 120k participation certificates

12 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button