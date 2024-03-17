PBBM digitalizes passport applications in PH

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the “New Philippine Passport Act,” which digitalizes passport application processes in the Philippines.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the new law aims for a smoother process to benefit overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), senior citizens, individuals with special needs, or those in rare situations.

The PCO said: “The new passport law now authorizes DFA to provide offsite and mobile passport services in areas outside of the consular offices and foreign service posts (FSPs).”

“The DFA is also mandated by the new law to arrange accommodations for the applications of regular passports by senior citizens, PWDs, pregnant women, minors aged seven years old and below, solo parents, OFWs, and individuals with emergency and exceptional cases,” it added.

The president signed the law on March 11, replacing the Passport Act of 1996, also known as the Republic Act No. 8239.

The New Philippine Passport Act will take effect 15 days after its publication in either the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.