BI joins forces with Commission on Filipinos Overseas to launch a joint system in entry and exit ports

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has joined forces with the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) in launching an interconnected system for entry and exit ports that will streamline information and allow real-time verification of certificates issued by both parties.

The press release by the BI stated that the system aims to address and eliminate threats such as illegal recruitment, human trafficking, and irregular migration incidents. Additionally, it will be used to generate accurate data on migration.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said: “The integration of our systems to share real-time data will provide streamlined and efficient services to the public.

Tansingco, recalling previous incidents of intercepted victims carrying fake CFO certificates, emphasized that the system will also allow the immediate detection of fake CFO certificates which will help in preventing future attempts of this fraudulent action.

 

Tansingco also shared incidents of inceptions such as that one time when a bogus CFO certificate was presented by a female victim at the Clark International Airport (CIA) Terminal 2.  She attempted to depart for Busan last March 15 and was found holding a counterfeit certificate.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Filipino emigrants leaving to settle abroad are required to register with the CFO and obtain certificates that will show proof that they attended the Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar or peer counselling sessions.

