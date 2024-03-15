Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for children today

Children are in for a treat this Friday as the Al Ain Zoo is offering free entry for all kids today in celebration of Emirati Children’s Day.

All mini zoo lovers up to the age of 12 are welcome to access the zoo without paying entrance fees and enjoy various exciting experiences, adventures, and interactive activities dedicated to them.

Al Ain Zoo offers a full range of visitor experiences that interest family members of all ages. Children can take part in fun and interactive events including the Wings of the Sahara Show, hippo enclosure, Giraffe feeding, budgie feeding, the lemur walk, and animal keeper talks.

Additionally, visitors can also join the educational tours provided at Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre and the Al Ain Safari.

Aside from this, Al Ain Zoo features unique experiences where children of all ages can develop their cognitive, intellectual, cultural, social, and physical skills. This includes the Children’s Discovery Garden, which promotes a love of discovery and offers fun activities that entail direct and safe interaction with animals.

For more information, you can visit Al Ain Zoo’s website.