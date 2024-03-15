Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for children today

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera47 mins ago

Courtesy: Al Ain Zoo

Children are in for a treat this Friday as the Al Ain Zoo is offering free entry for all kids today in celebration of Emirati Children’s Day.

All mini zoo lovers up to the age of 12 are welcome to access the zoo without paying entrance fees and enjoy various exciting experiences, adventures, and interactive activities dedicated to them.

alain
Courtesy: Al Ain Zoo/Instagram

Al Ain Zoo offers a full range of visitor experiences that interest family members of all ages. Children can take part in fun and interactive events including the Wings of the Sahara Show, hippo enclosure, Giraffe feeding, budgie feeding, the lemur walk, and animal keeper talks.

Additionally, visitors can also join the educational tours provided at Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre and the Al Ain Safari.

Aside from this, Al Ain Zoo features unique experiences where children of all ages can develop their cognitive, intellectual, cultural, social, and physical skills. This includes the Children’s Discovery Garden, which promotes a love of discovery and offers fun activities that entail direct and safe interaction with animals.

For more information, you can visit Al Ain Zoo’s website.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera47 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News MOHRE APP

New service allows UAE business owners to delegate transactions via MOHRE App

25 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 15T112819.531

DOH raises alarm over rise in TB cases in 2023, cases now over 600K

1 hour ago
Cami Template 6

Chiz Escudero, Heart Evangelista talked about reconciliation with parents

2 hours ago
TFT News PH Czech Republic

PH, Czech Republic sign agreement for workers’ protection 

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button