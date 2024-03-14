Senate urged to probe Chocolate Hills resort

Senator Nancy Binay has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the resort constructed in the vicinity of Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

Binay said the probe will aim at preserving Bohol’s protected area and major tourist attraction.”

“It is necessary for the Senate to conduct an inquiry on the matter to help protect the Chocolate Hills from destruction due to the construction of illegal structures within its vicinity,” Binay wrote.

“It is the duty of the Senate to help protect and maintain the natural, biological, and physical diversities of the environment particularly in areas with biologically unique features to sustain human life and development,” she added.

Binay lamentedthe construction of the Captain’s Peak resort is so close to the feet of UNESCO world heritage site.

“It was reported that during the inspection conducted by the provincial board, it was found that Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort built cottages and water slides for a swimming pool at the foot or sides of at least three hills and that PAMB failed to full explain why it allowed the resort to use at least 20 percent portion of the Chocolate Hills,” said Binay.

“It was also reported that another resort, Bud Agta in Barangay Tamboan in Carmen was cited by environmentalists for illegal structures near the Chocolate Hills,” the lawmaker added.

Binay said the construction of the resort in the hill is infuriating and heartbreaking.

“Sa unang tingin pa lamang, alam na nating may mali. Kung ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na may tungkulin at responsibilidad na pangalagaan ang Chocolate Hills ay may pro-environment mindset, ang tanong po natin, bakit nakapagtayo ng resort at mayroon pang cottages at swimming pool sa isang ‘classified natural monument’ sa ilalim ng [National Integrated Protected Areas System], at isang protected UNESCO geopark?” she said.

“If the DENR continues to issue ECCs in the guise of ‘tourism development’, I believe they have misunderstood what ecotourism is all about, and they have become complicit in defacing a natural monument they’re supposed to oppose,” the lawmaker added.