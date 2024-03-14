McDonald’s UAE enables App users to donate Rewards Points this Ramadan. Here’s how

Want to donate generously using your McDonald’s Rewards Points? Here’s how

Have you saved enough McDonald’s Rewards Points? This holy month of Ramadan, you can use your Rewards Points for the benefit of others.

McDonald’s UAE is allowing its App users to donate their Rewards Points during Ramadan and will match the total Rewards Points donation that its customers collate during Ramadan.

Each 100 Rewards Points will equate to AED 1, which will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to support its humanitarian aid efforts.

McDonald’s UAE’s collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent started six years ago. In total, McDonald’s has gathered over AED 2.8 million in donations to support ERC’s local humanitarian aid efforts.

If you want to know how to donate your McDonald’s Reward Points, just follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Open your McDonald’s App and go to Home

In your McDonald’s App, you will see an option to “Donate your Rewards Points here.” Click on it, and it will take you to the next page.

Step 2: Click “Start Now”

The App will then offer a short explanation of the process: “Donate your Rewards Points to support Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian aid efforts this Ramadan, and we will match the total donation.”

Click “Start Now.”

Step 3: Read the Terms & Conditions and click “I Agree”

The next page will show the Terms & Conditions which explains more about the ERC Ramadan Donations Campaign. After reading the Terms & Conditions, you may click the “I Agree” button.

Step 4: Select the number of Rewards Points you wish to donate

The next page requires you to input the number of Rewards Points you wish to donate. Just click the “Next” button, and the next page will show a slider, just like the photo below:

You can easily put in the amount of Rewards Points you want to donate by dragging the slider to adjust the minimum and maximum value. You can also tap the small box and input the amount of points you want to give.

Step 5: Click “Yes”

Once you’ve made sure that you want to donate your points, click the “Yes” button.

Doing so will prompt a pop-up message to appear. The McDonald’s App will send you an acknowledgment of your Rewards Points donation to your email address.

Reef Al Khajeh, Director of Marketing at the Emirates Red Crescent said, “McDonald’s UAE’s partnership with Emirates Red Crescent embodies its commitment to social responsibility, and enhances the efforts undertaken by the authority, in support towards humanitarian causes.”

Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE, also shared their company’s mission: “Engaging with our local community remains at the core of our values, alongside our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.”

Visit the McDonald’s App now to donate Rewards Points during Ramadan.