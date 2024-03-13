PCSO debunks claims of lone lotto bettor winning 20 times

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) stated there is no truth to Senator Raffy Tulfo’s claim about the same person winning 20 times in the lottery games.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, PCSO stated that the reported prize claims made by a lone bettor were from their digit games, which only have minor prizes.

Moreover, it does not automatically mean that the person in question is the winner of these prizes.

“For Digit Games such as 2D, 3D, 4D, and 6D, PCSO lotto outlet agents or representatives of the winners can collect the winnings on their behalf. Since they are just minor prizes, a winner can ask someone he trusts to claim the prize for him/her through the so-called ‘paki-claim’,” PCSO said in its statement.

The ‘paki-claim’ scheme gives winners a convenient way to receive their prizes without going in person.

PCSO also clarified that major games like Lotto 6/42, Mega Lotto 6/45, Super Lotto 6/49, Grand Lotto 6/55, and Ultra 6/58 require winners to claim their jackpot prizes personally. The agency also said that no bettor has won more than once in these major games.

The PCSO submitted to the Senate panel their documents on lotto games, tax records, and jackpot winners. Tulfo, who is leading the investigation into the integrity of PCSO games, disclosed that a bettor’s name won 20 times in one month in the list of winners.

The agency said that the list originated from them and “should not be interpreted in a manner other than what it is meant to be”.

“The real issue here therefore is the claimant, and not the number of times that he supposedly won as what Sen. Tulfo seemed to have assumed,” the agency added.

PCSO then assured that it is committed to providing a fair gaming environment for everyone.

“Certainly, our lotto winners’ safety, security, and well-being are paramount in all our endeavors,” they said.