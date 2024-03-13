Live snake, monkey’s hand, dead bird, and more discovered in luggage of Dubai airport passenger

Dubai Airport personnel were shocked after intercepting a traveler carrying an unusual cargo. Among the peculiar finds were a live snake, a monkey’s hand, a dead bird, and eggs wrapped in cotton.

The incident, considered by the Dubai Customs as an apparent smuggling attempt, is suspected to be linked to sorcery, as reported by Emarat Al Youm, an Arabic daily.

The mysterious items were packed inside a plastic box. In addition, authorities also seized eggs wrapped in cotton, spells, talismans, and various tools containing paper clippings—all believed to be intended for witchcraft activities.

The confiscated items have been handed over to the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai for further examination and investigation.

Khaled Ahmed, senior manager of Terminal 1 at the Passenger Operations Department, emphasized Dubai Customs’ strict enforcement and inspections combating smuggling in all its forms.

Authorities continue to closely monitor such activities to ensure public safety and security.