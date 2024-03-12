Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Philippine Airlines offers free baggage allowance for DXB-PH flights this Ramadan

If you book and fly with Philippine Airlines (PAL) from March 12 to April 3, 2024, on flights from Dubai to the Philippines or vice versa, you will be getting an additional free baggage allowance for your third luggage. Economy class passengers will be getting free 69 kilograms of additional baggage allowance while business class passengers will get 96 kilograms.

Are you excited to go home or take a quick visit to the Philippines during the holy month of Ramadan and you’re stressing out because the “pasalubongs” do not fit your luggage anymore? This generous allowance offered by PAL aims to provide passengers the freedom to pack more and enjoy their travel experience.

Don’t miss your chance as this is a limited Ramadan offer for Philippine Airline passengers.

Philippine Airlines offers flights from Dubai to different parts of the Philippines such as: Manila, Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City, Clark, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga City, Legazpi, Tacloban, Dumaguete, Laoag and Butuan City.

