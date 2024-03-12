Dubai Police warns on traffic due to accident on Sheikh Zayed Road

The Dubai Police has shared through social media platform X that an accident has occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road after Global Village heading towards Sharjah. Dubai Police warns that the road may be blocked due to the accident and may cause traffic.

Motorists are warned to be careful.

#حالة_الطرق | #حادث مروري معرقل لحركة السير على شارع الشيخ محمد بن زايد بعد القرية العالمية بالاتجاه الى الشارقة، يرجى اخذ الحيطة والحذر. pic.twitter.com/r4TTsoEer6 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) March 12, 2024

In case of vehicle obstructions, the website of Dubai Police has a service that allows people to send in a report on vehicles that may block the movement of their vehicles. This will then automatically send a notification on the owner of the vehicle that is being reported through a warning SMS.

Reports can be done through the Dubai Police Application, Dubai Police website (www.dubaipolice.gov.ae), and Smart Police Stations SPS (Stations Map).

Here are the following timings/work hours:

CID – 24/7

Smart Police Stations SPS – 24/7

Police Stations – 7:30 am – 10:00 pm