Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dubai Police warns on traffic due to accident on Sheikh Zayed Road

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago

The Dubai Police has shared through social media platform X that an accident has occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road after Global Village heading towards Sharjah. Dubai Police warns that the road may be blocked due to the accident and may cause traffic.

Motorists are warned to be careful.

In case of vehicle obstructions, the website of Dubai Police has a service that allows people to send in a report on vehicles that may block the movement of their vehicles. This will then automatically send a notification on the owner of the vehicle that is being reported through a warning SMS.

Reports can be done through the Dubai Police Application, Dubai Police website (www.dubaipolice.gov.ae), and Smart Police Stations SPS (Stations Map).

Here are the following timings/work hours:

  • CID – 24/7
  • Smart Police Stations SPS – 24/7
  • Police Stations – 7:30 am – 10:00 pm

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 73

Philippine Airlines offers free baggage allowance for DXB-PH flights this Ramadan

13 mins ago
khalid in dubai with logo

Khalid stuns fans at first-ever Dubai concert

14 mins ago
Katie WEB 72

DMW deploys more Filipino seasonal farm workers to South Korea

1 hour ago
TFT News NASA Astronaut

NASA opens rare job posting for aspiring astronauts

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button