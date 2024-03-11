Noor Dubai concludes an outreach programme in Samar, benefiting 1969 individuals

Noor Dubai Foundation, a UAE-based foundation working under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has announced the successful conclusion of its 2023 outreach programme in the Republic of the Philippines.

The foundation conducted a couple of Cataract camps in November 2023 in the Municipality of Catarman, the Capital of Northern Samar province, and in February 2024 in Borongan City, the capital of Eastern Samar province. The Foundation provided diagnostic, therapeutic, and health care services to 1969 patients with eye diseases, performed 586- surgical operations, distributed 454 medical glasses, and distributed medication to those in need. Dr Manal Taryam, board member and CEO of the Noor Dubai Foundation, highlighted the impact of visual impairment and reiterated that Noor Dubai was launched with the vision of a world free from avoidable causes of blindness. She highlighted that the foundation is dedicated to provide therapeutic, preventative and educational programs to treat and prevent blindness and visual impairment in developing countries on a regional and international scale. She stated that as per statistics provided by Noor Dubai’s local partner in the Philippines- the Eye and Ear Foundation- 1.9 % of — 117.3 million people in the country are affected due to visual impairment.

Moreover, Cataract, the world’s number one blinding eye disorder, affects approximately 1.06% of the Philippines’ population, This indicates an estimated 1,261,400 individuals are affected by cataracts, with around 441,490 awaiting for cataract surgeries. -Dr Taryam added that the numbers are concerning, especially in Catarman and Borongan, since accessibility to good quality, affordable eye care is limited due to the lack of expert ophthalmologists.

In Catarman, no registered Ophthalmologists can perform Cataract surgery, while in Borongan, one Ophthalmologist covers the entire province of Eastern Samar. It is also estimated that Cataract Surgery costs around $1000 to $1700 USD, while the daily income in an average job does not exceed $6 USD. “For these reasons, we at the Noor Dubai Foundation, were keen on conducting several outreach programs to support the community and improve accessibility to good-quality eye care” Dr Taryam added.

Dr Taryam expressed her appreciation to SRJ Holding Limited for sponsoring the eye camps. His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Al Qattam, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, praised the charitable organisations’ prominent role in providing developmental and humanitarian work to those in need. These projects help strengthen cooperation and friendship between brotherly and friendly countries, develop harmony between different people and communities, and support the country’s leadership in charitable and humanitarian fields.

Noor Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing collaboration with partners in the Philippines, with plans to expand its range of services in the future and to reach out to those in need and help alleviate their suffering.