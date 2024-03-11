NCM: UAE to experience pleasant weather during Ramadan

United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents and tourists will be able to enjoy mostly pleasant weather conditions throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM reported that temperatures generally range between 18°C and 21°C during nights and early mornings during this year’s Ramadan. However, those who reside in some inland areas will experience lower temperatures as chilly as 3°C.

Meanwhile, the highest temperatures reached during the daytime hours of Ramadan will average between 29°C and 34°C. During the latter part of the Holy Month, residents and tourists may notice a temperature rise, reaching highs of 45°C.

Rain would also be unlikely throughout the month, with the average rainfall for March being a mere 9mm. Isolated showers will still be possible, but not significant rain showers.

The UAE can expect occasional dust storms due to the increasing wind speeds with the changes in pressure systems. The average wind speed is around 13km/h, but stronger gusts reaching up to 123 km/h are possible.

Fasting hours will gradually increase throughout the Holy Month, beginning at around 13 hours and 14 minutes at the start of the month. This might extend to around 13 hours and 57 minutes by the latter part of Ramadan. However, this timeframe might change depending on the specific location.

Overall, NCM’s weather forecast suggests a comfortable Ramadan for all residents.