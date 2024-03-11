Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai introduces new cycling tracks for Ramadan fun

Are you an avid cyclist? The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced new cycling tracks in Dubai for all residents and tourists to enjoy!

The RTA opened cycling tracks in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif extending 7 km, connecting them with the existing tracks in the two districts under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

At the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the two districts’ existing 32 km of cycling tracks have expanded to 39 km with the recent additions.

The first cycling track starts at the Quranic Park on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. It then intersects with Al Khawaneej Street before linking with the existing cycling track.

The second track starts at Mushrif Park near Crocodile Park. It goes through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street before connecting with Al Khawaneej’s cycling track.

The additions in cycling tracks are a part of the UAE’s mission to connect key districts of the emirate. The goal is to extend the total length of the cycling track network from the current 544 km to 1,000 km by 2030.

