Thai police investigating 2 Filipino transgenders involved in brawl

The Thailand police are investigating the involvement of two Filipino transgenders in a viral brawl in Bangkok earlier this week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok reported two Filipinos are being investigated for assault and battery.

Three Filipinos suffered from scratches after an altercation with Thai transgenders while one Filipino bystander suffered the most injuries after being attacked by a mob of Thais.

Viral videos showed that chaos erupted after the Thai police escorted the Filipino transgenders out of their hotel. About 20 Filipino transgenders also left Bangkok due to the clash.

The Philippine Embassy added that the Filipino transgenders came to Thailand as tourists and authorities are looking if they are illegally working in Thailand.