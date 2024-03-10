Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

No umbrella? No problem: Borrow one for free in Dubai, here’s how

Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

As the UAE faces unstable weather, the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) is lending umbrellas to residents and visitors in need.

Videos of these free umbrellas have circulated the internet, with netizens praising the timely initiative from RTA.

This service can be seen in a metro station in Dubai, where umbrellas can be borrowed from a machine. Here’s how:

  1. Locate the RTA-UmbraCity machine at Al Ghubaiba metro station.
  2. Tap your nol card to start the registration.
  3. Enter your phone number and scan the QR code displayed.
  4. Follow the link on your device to complete registration.
  5. Enter the code provided on the machine to access the umbrella.
  6. Return the umbrella within 24 hours to continue using it for free, or pay a fee if exceeded.

Currently, this service is only offered at Al Ghubaiba Metro Station, however, we can expect that it will be rolled out to other metro stations in the future.

This initiative aids residents not only during rainy weather but also in the upcoming summer heat.

