DOJ says no extradition request yet for Quiboloy from the US

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said that they have not received any request for extradition for embattled religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.

The DOJ made the statement following the decision of the Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. to unseal the arrest warrants against Quiboloy.

“It’s difficult, however, to speak on hypothetical situations,” the DOJ said when asked what would happen if the US requested for Quiboloy’s extradition.

The DOJ vowed that justice will be served to the victims of sexual harassment allegedly committed by Quiboloy.

“The government’s goal is to attain justice in whatever form and through the best forum. The decision to resolve came as a result of almost a year of verifying the evidence on record as well as the identity of the alleged victim,” he said.

