eGovPH Super App: all government services in one app

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has released a mobile application where transactions between the government and the people can easily be done. The eGov PH was released as a one-stop online system that integrates the multi-sectoral government – covering both national and local government.

According to DICT, there are three easy steps to sign up:

1. Download the eGovPH application 

The first step is to turn on your phone and look for Play Store (if you’re using Android) or App Store (if you’re using iOS).  The next step is to enter “eGovPH” on the search bar. Check if it is a legitimate application from DICT and click ‘install’ or ‘get.’

2. Register an account

Once the download is done, click ‘open’ or open the app manually. Once it is opened, input your mobile number and authenticate it with a One-Time Pin sent to your mobile number.

3. Verify your identity

Provide your mobile number and check your messages for the One-time PIN (OTP) that will be used to authenticate your number.

The eGov PH Super App utilizes the eGovPay payment system, which connects multiple payment gateways with integrated government services. This allows users to pay transaction fees through their preferred methods, including Online Banking, e-wallets (like gcash), Cash Payments, Kiosks, and e-cards.

With eGovPH, government services can be accessed anytime and anywhere. This application aims to establish a Digital Philippines by adopting Digital Transformation systems and solutions spearheaded by the DICT.

 

