Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah confirms 400,000 European tourists in 2023

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: WAM

The Emirate of Sharjah confirms 400,000 visitors from the European market in 2023, according to a press conference held by the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

It was also revealed that the Emirates saw an increase of 28 percent from 2022, bringing the European market’s share to 27 percent of its total visitors.

Among its total visitors, German tourists ranked second among the total number of tourists from Western Europe who prefer to visit Sharjah.

During Sharjah’s participation in the event, the Emirate shared an integrated vision of its most prominent tourist attractions and experiences that made it a favorite destination among tourists from Europe.

The press conference aimed to announce market developments during its participation in the Berlin International Travel and Tourism Exhibition 2024, which concluded on March 7 with the theme: “Together to lead the transformation in the travel and tourism sector.”

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT News RED LINE metro 1

Technical issue disrupts Dubai Metro Red Line service, alternative bus service provided

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 63

DMW to take charge of processing End-of-Service benefits for Middle East OFWs – DFA

7 hours ago
Cami Template 10

Rove Hotels celebrates Ramadan with a sustainable Iftar initiative and exclusive stay offers

8 hours ago
Katie WEB 62

UNITY is key to a sustainable future for Filipino architects and engineers, expert says

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button