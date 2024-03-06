Sharjah confirms 400,000 European tourists in 2023

The Emirate of Sharjah confirms 400,000 visitors from the European market in 2023, according to a press conference held by the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

It was also revealed that the Emirates saw an increase of 28 percent from 2022, bringing the European market’s share to 27 percent of its total visitors.

Among its total visitors, German tourists ranked second among the total number of tourists from Western Europe who prefer to visit Sharjah.

During Sharjah’s participation in the event, the Emirate shared an integrated vision of its most prominent tourist attractions and experiences that made it a favorite destination among tourists from Europe.

The press conference aimed to announce market developments during its participation in the Berlin International Travel and Tourism Exhibition 2024, which concluded on March 7 with the theme: “Together to lead the transformation in the travel and tourism sector.”