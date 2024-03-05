Arthaland’s Pre-Ramadan Iftar: Live in a net-zero world, invest in a greener future

​​The world continues to feel the effects of climate change, urging people to take sustainability to the next level. Many want to lend a helping hand in making the world a better place, but how?

ARTHALAND, a real estate developer in the Philippines, has made sustainability their passion to foster a better world with a cleaner environment through the construction of green buildings. This March, they are inviting environmentalists and sustainability supporters to their Pre-Ramadan Iftar on March 8, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Swissotel Al Ghurair Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The said event aims to feature industry experts and speakers, educating and training attendees on how they can contribute to a net-zero world through investing in sustainable buildings.

As the only 100% sustainable-certified by local and global organizations in the Philippines, ARTHALAND has a wide range of green residential and commercial projects in its portfolio. They pioneer in the development and management of exceptional properties that adhere to international and local standards for green buildings, making their sustainable legacy in the Earth-friendly Philippine real estate industry.

The tight-knit, sustainable communities that ARTHALAND developed have changed the lives of many residents. The residences are within reach of medical facilities, esteemed schools, and bustling industrial estates. Among their famous projects in the Philippines is Sevina Park, an 8.1-hectare master-planned community in Biñan, Laguna.

Sevina Park is the first and only development in Southeast Asia that has achieved Platinum certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Neighborhood Development.

This sustainable community is also the first to receive the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) Districts 5-star rating, which is the highest score ranging between 91 to 100 percent, making it a world-class project.

Each villa in the Sevina Park community boasts cutting-edge smart and passive features that minimize energy and water consumption, allowing residents to save up to 40 percent on energy and 20 percent on water bills.

As ARTHALAND shapes the Philippines’ real estate sector, it calls everyone in the Middle East to join its mission of making the environment healthier and greener through sustainable buildings.

Register for Pre-Ramadan Iftar this March 8 by clicking on this link: https://forms.gle/p23fPsshfa8c4hhy8. You may also check their sustainable projects and see their model units by visiting www.arthaland.com.