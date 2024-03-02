MOHRE: Filipinos are an integral part of the UAE’s community and workforce

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) gave recognition to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), describing them as an important part of the workforce in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Her Excellency Shayma Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations of MoHRE, graced the prestigious event of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Awards, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek on March 1, 2024.

In Her Excellency’s speech in front of over 140 distinguished Filipino professionals from the engineering and architectural industries, she stated: “Filipinos living in the UAE are an integral part of our community and our workforce.”

She revealed that among the 1.8 million Filipino residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a significant portion live in the UAE, making it one of the largest Filipino communities outside the Philippines.

“The contributions of the Filipino community to our nation’s growth story throughout the past 52 years have been truly remarkable and indispensable, and it will continue to be so,” Her Excellence Al Awadhi said in her speech.

She also addressed the attendees at the event, acknowledging them and their craft, which contributes to the growth of the UAE.

“Engineers and architects play crucial roles in shaping the world we live in, from designing and constructing buildings and infrastructure to developing technologies that improve our quality of life,” she said. “It gives me great joy to see some of the best talent in the field being recognized for their excellence, hard work, and unparalleled contribution to communities.”

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit & Awards 2024 celebrated the achievements of over 140 awardees from the engineering and architectural industries in the Middle East.

The event was attended by numerous Filipino professionals, not just from the UAE, but also from Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.