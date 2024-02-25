Latest NewsEntertainmentPH NewsTFT News

Sam Milby, Catriona Gray seen together amid breakup rumors

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal6 hours ago

Rumors have been circulating about the split of engaged couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray. Yet, the couple dispelled those rumors as they were seen together in a series of photos shared by Isabel Oli-Prats on her Instagram on February 24, 2024.

In the post, it can be seen that the couple are sitting beside each other, along with Isabel Oli-Prats and Char Tinio. Gray and Milby were among the guest of the trade launch event at BSK Club Manila in Taguig – a trade launch gathering organized by Isabel Oli-Prats.

“My very first trade-launch gathering with my @cornerstone clan. I was somewhat anxious about taking the little walk during the program, but my seatmates @catriona_gray @samuelmilby @charissetinionp @iamjusyoung and my husband @johnprats gave me encouragement and helped me feel more confident. What an amazing evening! Had a great time,” Oli wrote in the caption.

Sam and Catriona shared their relationship to the public back in May 2020. The couple were then engaged last February 2023.

With all the breakup rumors of celebrity couples that have been confirmed, Sam Milby and Catriona Gray are not safe. There are no direct statements from either Sam Milby or Catriona Gray regarding the current status of their relationship.

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal6 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 37

Ogie Diaz reveals Catriona Gray, Sam Milby may have called it quits

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 18T102205.870

DTI Secretary Pascual: PH expects deals on fisheries, agriculture, climate issues

4 hours ago
Katie WEB 34

Mateiko, Gebreselama shine in Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

8 hours ago
Katie WEB 35

Suspicious website poses as OWWA

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button