Sam Milby, Catriona Gray seen together amid breakup rumors

Rumors have been circulating about the split of engaged couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray. Yet, the couple dispelled those rumors as they were seen together in a series of photos shared by Isabel Oli-Prats on her Instagram on February 24, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐥𝐢-𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐬 蘇 心 心🧸 (@isabeloliprats)

In the post, it can be seen that the couple are sitting beside each other, along with Isabel Oli-Prats and Char Tinio. Gray and Milby were among the guest of the trade launch event at BSK Club Manila in Taguig – a trade launch gathering organized by Isabel Oli-Prats.

“My very first trade-launch gathering with my @cornerstone clan. I was somewhat anxious about taking the little walk during the program, but my seatmates @catriona_gray @samuelmilby @charissetinionp @iamjusyoung and my husband @johnprats gave me encouragement and helped me feel more confident. What an amazing evening! Had a great time,” Oli wrote in the caption.

Sam and Catriona shared their relationship to the public back in May 2020. The couple were then engaged last February 2023.

With all the breakup rumors of celebrity couples that have been confirmed, Sam Milby and Catriona Gray are not safe. There are no direct statements from either Sam Milby or Catriona Gray regarding the current status of their relationship.