Ogie Diaz reveals Catriona Gray, Sam Milby may have called it quits

Showbiz columnist and vlogger Ogie Diaz disclosed that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby may have called off their engagement and parted ways.

Diaz said, according to his sources, the couple broke up last January but decided to remain friends. The two are still being spotted together at events but they have yet to address the breakup rumors.

“Wala na sila. Noong birthday ni Catriona Gray wala na sila,” said Diaz.

“Pero sila ay magkaibigan na lamang daw. Pero di ko alam ah. Baka iniintriga lang ako,” he added. Diaz said that based on his source, Sam realized that he is not yet ready to get married, while Diaz’s co-host Mama Loi revealed that the couple may have fell out of love.