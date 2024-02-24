Nancy Binay bothered by Mariel Padilla’s gluta drip session at the Senate 

Senator and Ethics Committee Chairperson Nancy Binay expressed her concern over the recent gluta drip session conducted by the wife of Senator Robin Padilla, Mariel Padilla.

Mariel’s session drew flak from netizens who even called this a disregard and disrespect of the institution.

The post has been deleted but netizens were able to record it.

READ: Mariel Padilla draws flak for gluta drip session at the Senate

“I’m not sure if the Ethics Committee can extend its jurisdiction dito sa nangyaring insidente since hindi naman member ng Senado si Ms. Mariel. But we also need to closely look into it because it involves issues of conduct, integrity, and reputation of the Institution and matters that concern health and safety,” said Binay.

Binay said the drip session was held at the Senate even without the permission of their clinic or health office.

“Nakaka-bother lang dahil yung IV procedure was done inside the Senate premises na walang abiso mula sa clinic,” she added.

“‘Yung gluta drip ay ni-declare na mismo ng DOH na unsafe, banned ng FDA, and it was administered outside the clinic without the proper medical advice from a licensed health professional,” the lawmaker explained.

Binay reminded public servants to be more responsible with their actions.

“As public figures, sana aware din tayo sa responsabilidad natin sa publiko. We might be promoting something na ipinagbabawal at iligal, at akala ng mga tao eh okey lang. Isipin din natin may kasamang kapanagutan ang pagiging artista, lalo na kung senador ang asawa mo,” said Binay.