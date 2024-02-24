Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Museum of the Future celebrates 2M visitors on 2nd anniversary

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

The Museum of the Future celebrated its second anniversary on February 22, 2024.

Since its opening two years ago, data has shown that the museum was a success, garnering 2 million visitors from 172 countries. This proves the museum’s success as a global platform for innovation and reimagining the future.

During the past two years, the Museum of the Future has hosted over 280 local and international events, attracting more than 20,000 participants.

Over 40 heads of government and official delegations have also visited the museum during their stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The museum also welcomed over 370 international, regional, and local media delegations, allowing them to first-hand experience the UAE’s vision for the future.

The Museum of the Future continues to invite visitors to explore the future and latest technologies, offering them an educational and interactive experience.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

