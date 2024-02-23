US hopes Quiboloy will face justice for heinous crimes

The United States is optimistic that Kingdom Of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy will face justice over the heinous crimes that he committed.

The US Embassy issued the statement following Quiboloy’s claims that the US government and the Philippines are conspiring to have him ‘eliminated’. Quiboloy is currently among the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) most wanted list.

“For more than a decade, Apollo Quiboloy engaged in serious human rights abuses, including a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, and he is currently on the FBI’s Most Wanted List,” Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay said in a statement.

The embassy official added that Quiboloy currently faces indictment before a US court for serious human rights abuses.

“We are confident that Quiboloy will face justice for his heinous crimes,” he added.

Quiboloy said in a voice clip that the United States is planning to kill him. He said he wanted to meet the press and address the allegations against him.

“Because my life is under threat that is why you won’t see my face, for now,” he said.

This is the first time the self-proclaimed anointed son of god addresses the controversies against him. He also disclosed the alleged plan of the US against him.

“Enter my compound and they will have me kidnapped … or they will have me murdered,” he said.

He admitted that he is in hiding due to the threat on his life. He also accused President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos of conniving with the US.

“We have lost our freedom because we are under surveillance here,” he said. “In my own country, I am hiding because they can just pick me up like that, without going through an extradition process,” he added.

Quiboloy claimed the US is no longer requesting extradition against him and instead requested the CIA, FBI, the US State Department, the US Department of Justice to do a rendition against him.

“It’s not only a rendition but also elimination. If possible, they can assassinate me,” he claimed. “Because I have been handed over to the hands of these foreigners by our own government,” said Quiboloy.